Israeli Police vs. religious Zionism?

The Israel Police have decided to boycott the religious media's coronavirus information campaign.

Sources in the Ministry of Internal Security told Arutz Sheva that state police are leading an open campaign against religious media networks, with one of its recent measures being an attempt to impose economic sanctions on the industry.

Israeli police have invested hundreds of thousands of sheckels to promote information campaigns regarding the coronavirus within the haredi, Arab and secular sectors, but has failed to assist the religious Zionist public.

Officials at the Ministry of Internal Security stressed that this has been a strategic decision of the upper echelon of Israeli police.