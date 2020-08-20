Attorney General to appeal ruling against demolishing terrorist's home

A-G Avichai Mandelblit will file for another hearing after Supreme Court blocks demolition of home of terrorist who killed soldier.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will file for another hearing to discuss the possibility of demolishing the house of the terrorist who murdered IDF Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal after the Supreme Court forbade the destruction of the terrorist's house.

In a statement on behalf of the attorney general, it was emphasized that the application would be submitted following the request of the political echelon on the issue, and after the attorney general presented to them his professional assessment in relation to the chances and risks involved in the application.

In the court's ruling, the demolition order was revoked. The court clarified that the military commander has the authority to act to seal the room where the perpetrator lived, but not to demolish the entire structure.

The attorney general's statement added that "the request for further hearing will be limited to the determination of the judgment in relation to the need for consideration of the family members living in the terrorist's house, and will not deal with general law regarding the use of demolition tools by terrorists for deterrence purposes."

MK Matan Kahana stated that he "welcomes the decision of the attorney general, who responded to my request and the request of many others and asked for a further hearing in the ruling given regarding the destruction of the house of the terrorist who killed Amit Ben Yigal."

"I will be there at the next hearing. I call on members of the Knesset to join me and attend the court hearing. Together, we will call on the judges to do justice and strengthen the IDF's deterrence," he added.