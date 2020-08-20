Daughter of Rav Firer Loses Husband In Double Tragedy

She is now left without income, and without the support of her husband’s family as they have now lost their patriarch as well.

Yesterday the world suffered a tragic loss with the passing of Rabbi Dovid Oberlander, a 38-year-old father of 5 from Ashdod. Dovid and his father, renowned community activist, Rabbi Moshe Yosef Oberlander, were both admitted to the coronavirus ward on the same day. Rabbi Moshe Oberlander passed away a month ago. Dovid, his only son, was not aware of his father's passing as he, himself, was unconscious on ventilator.

Rabbi Dovid Oberlander was a loving father and husband who worked in the high-tech industry. He was instrumental in helping numerous other Jews find work in the field, enabling them to support their families.

Rav Dovid’s widow is the daughter of prominent community leader, Rabbi Firer. She is now left without a source of income, or the support of her husband’s family as they have also lost the head of their family. Her five children range from babies to teenagers. One has medical issues that require time, money, and energy.

Mrs. Oberlander is asking for the charity of those who can feel the pain of her personal tragedy so that she has a chance to provide for the basic needs of her children. The family’s hopes rest on the fact that Mrs. Oberlander's husband's dedicated much of his life to helping others secure a living, and that his widow will be helped in return.

Those who are able to help can do so for a limited time.