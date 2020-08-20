Program distinguishes between 'red' areas of acute outbreak and 'green' areas with less infections.

The draft "traffic light" program of the Corona manager, Prof. Roni Gamzu, will be presented this afternoon, Thursday, to the Corona Cabinet Ministers at a meeting that will address this issue.

The draft includes a distinction between "red" areas where there is an acute outbreak of coronavirus, "green" areas where there are some infections and "orange" areas.

Galei Tzahal reported that according to the draft, gatherings in the red areas will be allowed for 20 people in an open area and 10 in a closed building. In a green area, gatherings of up to 250 people in the open air and up to 100 people in a building will be possible.

The Corona Cabinet will also be presented today with Gamzu's plan to prevent an increase in infections during the Tishrei holidays, which includes closing hotels, restaurants and places of entertainment, restricting movement to up to 500 meters from one's house, reducing public transportation and gatherings.

At the previous meeting of the Corona Cabinet, Professor Gamzu was asked to prepare a contingency plan for imposing a "tight restraint" closure.