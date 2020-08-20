The Daily Portion\ Thoughts for Rosh Chodesh Elul

"The month of Elul is a month of accounting, both materially and spiritually. "

"In order to make sure that a business is running profitably, the owner must draw up a balance sheet every now and then, accounting for profits or successes and losses or deficiencies. This is how the work that a business does is properly evaluated.

"And so it is in the spiritual work of worshiping Hashem, may He be blessed. All year long everyone is preoccupied with Torah, mitzvot, and character refinement. And then the month of Elul arrives, the month of an honest accounting of the soul.

"Everything that happened during the year is examined. Spiritual successes are noted and reinforced while spiritual deficiencies are rectified.

"And by doing this beneficial preparation, all will merit a good and sweet new year, both materially and spiritually."



(The Lubavitcher Rebbe)

*Translation by Yehoshua Siskin