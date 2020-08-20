MDA: 51% increase in drowning incidents this summer, 34 deaths

26% of drowning incidents occurred in the 21-30 age group. The 11-20 age group is also high-risk, with 25% of drownings.

Data from Magen David Adom shows that there has been an increase of 51% in the number of drowning cases this summer. 34 people have died during the current bathing season due to drownings, and 165 people have been hospitalized for treatment after near-drownings.

Most incidents occurred in the Mediterranean Sea, and most involved males (74%).

26% of drowning incidents occurred in the 21-30 age group, which is the age group most prone to drownings. The 11-20 age group is also high-risk, with 25% of drownings.

Those under the age of 10 accounted for 21% of drownings, more than half of which occurred in pools in private homes or vacation homes.