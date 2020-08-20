11-year-old Jewish girl abducted by neighbor in Brooklyn

28-year-old Brooklyn man's plot to kidnap his 11-year-old neighbor thwarted by his own mother.

A Brooklyn man kidnapped his 11-year-old neighbor as she waited for a bus but his plot was thwarted by his own mother, police and sources said Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

The 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly snatched the young girl from her school bus stop in Bensonhurst, the NYPD said.

“Your mom called me, she wants me to show you something,” he allegedly told the child, before taking her to his bedroom and ominously standing there with his back against the door, police sources said.

The man allegedly admitted he had been planning the kidnapping for a while, sources said.

According to the report, the man’s scheme was foiled when his mother found the girl in his bedroom and alerted authorities, staying with the child until she was recovered.

She apparently checked the room after receiving a call from the child’s mother stating her daughter had vanished, sources said.

The girl’s mother reported her missing around 8:30 a.m. after going to tell her that the bus would be a few minutes late, only to find her gone from the street corner, according to the New York Post.

Detectives were interviewing the missing child’s parents around 10:00 a.m. when her father got a call from the Shomrim Volunteer Safety Patrol, who told him his daughter had been found.

The girl said she had recognized the man who took her as a man who lived across the street and that his mother brought her back to the bus stop after finding her and waited there for authorities.

The man has been charged with kidnapping in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful imprisonment.