New political party: Mahane Yisrael

Residents of Yitzhar and other parts of Judea and Samaria complete registration process for new party.

A new political party was approved this week, the 'Mahane Yisrael' party. The party was founded by residents of the Samaria community of Yitzhar and other parts of Judea and Samaria.

The party successfully completed all requirements for registration after its formation was announced last month.

In recent months, the party's founders have held meetings with many communities, rabbis and activists with the intention of creating a united front for a joint run for the Knesset.

The party's founders have begun preparations for possible elections and intend to launch a membership drive in the coming days, at the end of which primaries will be held to determine the party's list for the Knesset, for the purpose of running in the next elections.

The party began operating on social media tonight and in the coming days intends to publicize its goals and plans to the public.

"The Mahane Yisrael party is not just the party of its founders. The party is open to anyone who wants to join with us together for the integrity of the people, the Torah and the land. In the coming days we will announce to the public how we will do this together," the party said.