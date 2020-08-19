Netanyahu to Likud MKs: Act like we're heading to an election

PM to convene crucial meeting this weekend on whether to disband unity gov't, while reportedly telling Likud reps to get into election mode.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene this weekend a crucial meeting on the question of whether to disband the unity government or try and continue to operate within it for a few more months.

The ministers close to Netanyahu, as well as Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, are expected to participate in the discussion.Israel Hayom reported that Netanyahu ordered Likud Knesset members and ministers to act as if they were going to elections - and that this is the explanation for his visit to the Mahane Yehuda market today.

According to a survey conducted by Mano Geva in collaboration with the MIdgam Institute and "iPanel" and published earlier this week, the Likud and Yamina are the two largest parties, while Yesh Atid-Telem weakens slightly. On the question of eligibility for prime minister, Bennett gets the highest percentage compared to Lapid and Gantz, and the public believes that the normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates is considered an achievement of Netanyahu.

Were elections held today, the leading party would still be the Likud led by Netanyahu, but it continues to weaken, reaching 30 seats. Yamina continues to strengthen - becoming the second largest party with 18 seats. Yesh Atid-Telem weakens slightly and stands at 16 seats, the Joint List remains stable and maintains its strength with 15. Blue and White gets 12, United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beytenu 8. Shas receives 7 seats, and Meretz 6.

4 parties in the survey do not pass the electoral threshold: the Labor Party led by Amir Peretz with 1.8% of the respondents' votes, Derech Eretz led by Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser with only 0.5% support, Gesher led by Minister Orly Levy-Abekassis with 0.2% support and the Jewish Home led by Minister Rafi Peretz With 0.2%.