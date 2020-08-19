Will new COVID-19 restrictions be issued even before the High Holidays?

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Roni Gamzu wants to impose restrictions during September holidays, but PM Netanyahu wants them sooner.

Israel's Coronavirus Czar, Prof. Roni Gamzu, will present a plan to the Coronavirus Cabinet tomorrow. He reportedly wants to limit the new restrictions to the High Holidays in September.

However, Prime Minister Netanyahu is trying to push for further coronavirus restrictions even before the holidays.

Gamzu's program to prevent increased infection during the High Holidays includes closing hotels, restaurants and places of entertainment, restricting people to walking 500 meters away from their homes, and reducing public transportation and gatherings.

At the previous meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet, Professor Gamzu was asked to prepare a contingency plan for imposing a general closure in Israel.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported that it had made a mistake in the number of virus-caused deaths in nursing homes around the country during the months of July and August and 53 coronavirus deaths had not been reported. As a result the death toll from the disease now stands at 781.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein issued instructions to conduct an in-depth investigation following the discovery of the mistake and present recommendations to prevent a similar mistake within a week, including personal recommendations if necessary.

Since midnight last night, 1,111 additional cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed.