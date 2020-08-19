Coronavirus patient says disease gave her hair loss

Woman says she still suffers from fatigue, weakness, and loss of taste and smell after recovering from coronavirus.

A woman who recovered from the coronavirus said that he has begun to suffer from hair loss since contracting the disease.

Efrat Fogel said on Rafi Reshef's program Wednesday that she began to notice significant hair loss about a week after she was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"Suddenly I felt like I had extreme shedding symptoms, which is not something I'm used to experiencing," she said. "At first I did not link it to the disease, it was only after I saw a Facebook post that someone asked if any of the coronavirus patients had experienced such a thing, so I realized that it was related."

Efrat was infected at a party in Tel Aviv and was in solitary confinement at her home for 24 days. She said that to this day she suffers from fatigue, general weakness, and loss of taste and smell. "What I taste is very bland and my sense of smell is almost odorless."