Goodyear bans MAGA hats, pro-police insignia

After an anonymous Goodyear Tires employee leaked an image describing new company policy, President Trump called for a ban of the auto-repair giant, according to a Breitbart report.

Under the company's new "Zero Tolerance" policy, a list of "unacceptable items" includes: "All Lives Matter" insignia, "MAGA" signs, "Blue Lives Matter."

"Black Lives Matter" apparel, as well as signs supportive of "LGBT" rights were listed as "acceptable."

Following the report, President Trump called for a boycott of the company, tweeting "Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS...Get better tires for far less!"