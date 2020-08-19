Shaked visits store owners hurt by COVID-19 closures

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) toured the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem Wednesday evening at the invitation of the business owners in order to get a closer look at the problems caused to businesses by the coronavirus crisis.

During the tour, which was led by activist Yosef Spiezer, Shaked spoke with market traders and heard from them how some of them are in economic distress due to the closure of Israel's skies and the lack of foreign tourism.

Shaked said at the start of the tour, " We came to hear the market traders and residents of Jerusalem and understand how they are coping with the coronavisis crisis and how we can help them."

One store owner told Shaked that the situation has "begun to improve. Just open the skies and we will work for the tourists as we did before. 70% of our work is for tourists."