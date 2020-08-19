Likud official: Govt. can't function like this

A senior Likud official, who is considered very close to the prime minister, is pessimistic about the future of the Netanyahu-Gantz government, stating that the conduct of the Blue and White Party makes it difficult for the coalition to function.

''I pushed very hard to form the government. I had no doubt it would be very difficult but I did not imagine it would be like this. It's unbearable and impossible to work like that. The government has to function. It is the prime minister's decision in the end, but in my opinion, if the government is not stable and the problems are not solved then it will be impossible to continue like this," the official said.

"Blue and White obstructs any proposal which the prime minister and health minister bring to combat the coronavirus. The government tries to take care of the coroanvirus crisis, and they click their heels and try to avoid making any difficult decisions," he explained.

''Ministers in the government are systematically voting against the government's position. The Minister of Justice as head of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation votes against the government. When the prime minister speaks in the plenum, Blue and White boycotts the debate. There has been no government like this in the history of the state," he added.

"We have come up with a lot of ideas to solve the budget issue. Until now Blue and White have not agreed to any of them. We have made dramatic compromises for this government. We need to reach an agreement that allows an immediate solution to the problems in the economy and solve all the problems in a stable manner so that we can work together and not get stuck every week in dysfunction with the result that nothing happens," the senior official stated.