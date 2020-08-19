'We're working to avoid a total shut down of the economy'

Israel’s coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, visited the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon Wednesday, and toured the hospital’s coronavirus ward.

Hospital director Prof. Yaniv Sherer hosted Prof. Gamzu during the tour, and detailed the hospital’s activities during the coronavirus pandemic, and the hospital’s efforts to cope with the ongoing threat of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Gamzu lauded the hospital’s staff for its work treating coronavirus patients, while also maintaining its normal activities and treatment for other patients.

Sherer noted the large number of emergency room patients and patients undergoing surgery the hospital handles on a regular basis, and praised staff members for keeping up their routine activities while also handling the influx of coronavirus patients.

During his visit, Prof. Gamzu said that he was working to avoid a total “shut down” of the Israeli economy during the second wave of the coronavirus.

“We’re working to avoid a shut down of the economy, and you hospital staff members are helping us to do that.”