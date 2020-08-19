Blue and White MK's message to the UAE from the Temple Mount

MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh uses her first visit to the Temple Mount to bring a message of peace to the United Arab Emirates.

Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem for the first time ever Wednesday, where she filmed a video message for the United Arab Emirates, in honor of the recently announced peace deal between the Gulf Arab country and Israel.

"Citizens of the United Arab Emirates, I am grateful to God for the ability to have an agreement between your people and our people. And we look forward to praying with you here for a long-lasting and sustainable peace between our people," Cotler-Wunsh said.

The Abraham Accords, which are expected to be signed in the coming weeks, will pave the way for Muslim visitors from abroad to visit the Temple Mount, a key portion of the framework agreed upon by the US, UAE, and Israel.

To facilitate these visits, direct flights will be set up between Israel and Dubai, one of the emirates in the UAE.