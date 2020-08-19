Benny Gantz: 'Joint exercise with Germany contributes to IAF's continued superiority'

DM Gantz speaks with German DM Kramp-Karrenbauer, thanks her for commitment to relationship with Israel.

Benny Gantz speaks with IAF commander via Zoom
Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) spoke with his German counterpart Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, as the Israeli and German air forces hold broad training exercises in Germany.

In addition to the joint training exercises and historic joint aerial maneuver, a memorial service was held near the Dachau concentration camp, and attended by the Minister.

"The relationship between Israel and Germany is deep, strategic and multi-faceted," Gantz said. "The steadfast collaboration between us is a testament to our mutual unwavering commitment to Israel’s security."

"The joint exercise offers a further contribution to the IAF’s continued military superiority across the board, which is something we won’t compromise."

Gantz further thanked Kramp-Karrenbauer for her personal commitment to Israel-German relations, while Kramp-Karrenbauer remarked that Germany views Israeli security to be of primary and sustained importance.

The two further discussed the security challenges with which Israel is currently contending. Gantz asked Kramp-Karrenbauer to act within the German government to promote the imposition of a continued necessary arms embargo on Iran, as a primary instrument to confront the Ayatollah regime, which continues to pursue nuclear weapons while fueling terrorism and violence that undermine international and regional stability.




