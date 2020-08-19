Benny Gantz: 'Joint exercise with Germany contributes to IAF's continued superiority'

DM Gantz speaks with German DM Kramp-Karrenbauer, thanks her for commitment to relationship with Israel.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) spoke with his German counterpart Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, as the Israeli and German air forces hold broad training exercises in Germany.

In addition to the joint training exercises and historic joint aerial maneuver, a memorial service was held near the Dachau concentration camp, and attended by the Minister.



"The relationship between Israel and Germany is deep, strategic and multi-faceted," Gantz said. "The steadfast collaboration between us is a testament to our mutual unwavering commitment to Israel’s security."

"The joint exercise offers a further contribution to the IAF’s continued military superiority across the board, which is something we won’t compromise."



Gantz further thanked Kramp-Karrenbauer for her personal commitment to Israel-German relations, while Kramp-Karrenbauer remarked that Germany views Israeli security to be of primary and sustained importance.

The two further discussed the security challenges with which Israel is currently contending. Gantz asked Kramp-Karrenbauer to act within the German government to promote the imposition of a continued necessary arms embargo on Iran, as a primary instrument to confront the Ayatollah regime, which continues to pursue nuclear weapons while fueling terrorism and violence that undermine international and regional stability.