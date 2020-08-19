Berlin: Iraqi man injures 6 in 3 consecutive traffic incidents

Iraqi national arrested after causing three consecutive crashes, threatening passersby. 'Anyone who comes near me will die!.'

A 30-year-old Iraqi national was arrested in Berlin Tuesday, after he caused three consecutive car crashes which injured a total of six people.

Witnesses say the man left his car at one point and shouted “Allahu Akhbar”.

The man also reportedly threatened to kill anyone who approached his car and claimed he had a “dangerous object”. A box was spotted in the suspect’s car.

Three of the six people injured in the three crashes are in serious condition.

Witnesses say the driver rammed cars, motorcycles, and a scooter with his vehicle.

After his arrest, police searched the box which was in the suspect’s car, but found only what appeared to be tools. No traces of explosive materials were found.