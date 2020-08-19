PA reports 612 new cases of coronavirus

The total number of cases in the PA so far stands at 23,003, of which 13,799 have recovered.

The Palestinian Authority’s “health ministry” said on Tuesday that 612 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

According to the report, the main centers of infection are in the Jerusalem district (231 cases), Hebron (140 cases), Shechem (Nablus) (57 cases), Bethlehem (45 cases), Jericho and the Jordan Valley (44 cases).

The total number of cases in the PA so far stands at 23,003, of which 13,799 have recovered. 124 have died from the complications of the virus, comprising of 0.5% of all those infected. Three people died in the last day, all from the Hebron district.

24 cases are in serious condition, of whom seven are on respirators.

The PA announced last month it was prolonging a lockdown in Judea and Samaria for five days following a spike in coronavirus infections.

After the easing of a previous coronavirus lockdown in late May, PA “health minister” Mai al-Kaila said the PA had entered a second wave of infections "more dangerous than the first".

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas recently renewed the state of emergency for another 30 days in PA territories.