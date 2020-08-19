Yesh Atid MK: UAE agreement harms balance of power in the Middle East

MK and Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee member Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) is demanding that a discussion be held in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"Any agreement regarding arms deals with a third country requires the opinion of the defense establishment," Stern said following reports of a secret clause in the agreement under which Israel approved the sale of advanced US arms systems to the UAE.

"As is well known, Netanyahu did not do this in the submarine deal and the agreement with the United Arab Emirates was also formulated without the defense establishment," Stern added.

He continued, "The reports saying the agreement was made as part of a large arms deal that includes F35 aircraft and other technological means must be examined. Israel strongly opposed such things in the past, without the participation of the defense establishment."

"If this is indeed the case, there could be a damage to the balance of power in the Middle East and to the security interests of the State of Israel," Stern claimed.

A senior White House official claimed earlier on Tuesday that the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE does not include a secret clause on the sale of weapons to the UAE, Walla's political commentator Barak Ravid reported.

The report was also denied by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, blaming “left-wing media” for spreading “fake news” about the agreement.

“It seems that for many on the left wing and in the media, it’s hard to see an Israeli Prime Minister from the right wing bringing true peace,” he said. “Peace for peace, and not land for peace. So what do they do? They create fake news."