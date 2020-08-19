The 'safe space' for young English speaker Israelis

English speaking Israelis from different religious and political sectors meet and make dialogue with the ‘other’.

Moshe Zeldman realized a few years ago that visitors to Israel rarely had an opportunity to actually meet Israelis while touring the country.

His initiative, Meet the Israelis, gathers participants together with young, English speaking Israelis from different religious and political sectors of society, allowing a safe space for questions, curiosity and dialogue with the ‘other’.

He speaks with Eve Harow on the surprising success of the program and how, while COVID-19 travel restrictions have changed the physical framework, it’s created expanded opportunity to bring Israelis virtually to you. If you think this is an idea that would, er, fly in your community, then check it out and get ready to be thought-provoked.