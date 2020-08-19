Signature change? It can cost you a lot of money

Keep up-to-date records with your financial institutions and beware of the implications of a changing signature.

One often overlooked sign of aging is your signature. As people age, often their handwriting and signature change.

What does handwriting have to do with investing?

Quite simply, if your signatures do not match it may be harder to move money.

Doug talks about the importance of keeping up-to-date records with your financial institutions - including your (aging) signature.

Learn about other financial implications that may affect senior citizens and get practical workarounds for some of the financial ramifications that come with age.