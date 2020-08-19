Erdan to UN Secretary-General: Work to bring back the missing Israelis

Ambassador Gilad Erdan speaks to UN Secretary General for the first time, stresses the importance of the fight against anti-Semitism.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, spoke for the first time on Tuesday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and presented to him the issues he intends to focus on during his tenure.

During the conversation between the two, Ambassador Erdan stressed his request and expectations that UN envoys and the Secretary-General will work to return Israel’s missing soldiers and civilians.

In addition, Erdan presented the importance of the fight against anti-Semitism on behalf of UN bodies in light of the increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the world.

The UN Secretary-General and Ambassador Erdan discussed the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and its regional implications. Erdan stressed that Israel sees great importance in the agreement and that it can pave the way for comprehensive peace with the Arab world and increase the chances of a future political process with the Palestinians.

The two agreed to meet when the UN returns to full operation in accordance with the procedures that will be established in light of the coronavirus restrictions.