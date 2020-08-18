Number of coronavirus fatalities tops 700

Eight people have died since midnight on Monday. 117 people are currently on ventilators.

Since midnight on Monday night, 1,064 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Israel according to Health Ministry figures, out of a total of 17,989 tests conducted.

As such, the percentage of positive test results for this period is 5.9%.

The number of victims of the coronavirus epidemic has now risen to 705, following the deaths of eight people on Tuesday.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 96,093 Israelis are confirmed to have contracted Covid-19. Of them, 71,971 people have made a full recovery and 23,417 are active cases of the virus.

822 people are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus-related complications, with 404 in serious condition (including 117 people on ventilators). A further 164 people are in moderate condition.