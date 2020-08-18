Sudan confirms talks with Israel on normalizing relations

Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman calls UAE courageous for reaching peace deal with Israel, says no reason for hostilities with Israel.

Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Haidar Badawi Sadiq confirmed the existence of talks between Sudan and Israel with the goal of reaching an agreement to normalize relations between the nations.

Sadig told Sky News Arabia that Khartoum believes there is no reason to continue with hostility towards Israel. "Israel and Sudan will benefit from a peace agreement. We are looking at an agreement of this kind out of Sudanese interests and without giving up our values ​​and principles."

Sadig said that the United Arab Emirates was "courageous" in being the first Arab nation to normalize relations with Israel and had paved the way for other nations to follow suit.

Israel's Foreign Ministry welcomed the statement from Sudan, saying that it "views positively any steps toward a process of normalization and peace deals with the region's states."

Commentators have speculated that the next Arab country to normalize relations with Israel would be a Gulf state such as Oman or Bahrain.