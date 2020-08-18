New single released from album compiled by IDF Rabbinate Band & Cantor Shai Abramson

Single is first item in album of Israeli, Chassidic, & cantorial music from the IDF's band.

On Monday evening, a new single was released, the first in a new album produced by the IDF’s Rabbinate Band in collaboration with the IDF head cantor, Shai Abramson.

The album, “Seeing into the Distance,” was compiled last year in honor of Military Rabbinate Day, and features songs that were recorded over the past seven years, taken from the band’s diverse repertoire – including Israeli music as well as Hebrew and Chassidic songs and even cantorial pieces.

The album brings together some of the best soloists and musicians from the band over the past years, arranged by musician Ofir Sobol under the direction of IDF head cantor Shai Abramson.

In the coming weeks, the songs will be uploaded to Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.