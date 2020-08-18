Mossad chief in UAE for security talks

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen visited the United Arab Emirates for security talks, Emirati state media

reported Tuesday, days after the countries agreed to establish diplomatic ties.

Cohen discussed "cooperation in the fields of security", regional developments and other topics with the UAE's national security advisor, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, reported the official WAM news agency.

Cohen's visit has been planned for several months and will deal with, among other things, the issue of sovereignty, but is only taking place now that the application of sovereignty has been postponed.

An Israeli delegation for talks with the United Arab Emirates on the implementation of the normalization agreement will leave for Abu Dhabi next week, after the preparatory work of the various government ministries has been completed.

Following the inauguration of the telephone link between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the two issues that will be addressed in the near future relate to the aviation ties and the issues of entry visas for Israelis to the United Arab Emirates and for citizens of the United Arab Emirates to Israel.