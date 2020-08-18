Netanyahu: US arms sales to UAE not part of peace deal

Prime Minister says Israel still opposed to sale of top-tier weapons, including F-35 stealth fighters, to UAE.

The recently-announced peace deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which was brokered by the US does not include provision for the arming of the UAE with advanced American weapons, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu said that Israel does not support the sale of top-tier American military aircraft, such as the F-35 stealth fighter, to the UAE even after the Abraham Accords are signed.

“The historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates did not include Israel's consent to any arms deal whatsoever between the United States and the UAE,” the statement reads.

“From the outset, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opposed the sale of F-35s and other advanced weaponry to any country in the Middle East, including Arab countries that have peace agreements with the State of Israel.”

“The peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates does not include any reference to arms sales and the US has made it clear that it will always take strict care to maintain Israel's qualitative edge.”