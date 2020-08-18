Ministries working out plan to allow culture halls to reopen on September 1

'Time to reinvigorate the world of culture,' Min. Hili Tropper says.

The Culture and Sport Ministry has come to an agreement with the Health Ministry that culture halls will reopen on September 1, in accordance with the "traffic light" plan expected to be put forward by coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu.

The reopening will be in accordance with infection rates.

Culture and Sport Minister Hili Tropper (Blue and White) said: "This process joins the news from last week. In that framework, we brought back cultural performances in open areas."

"It's time to bring culture back to the halls and to reinvigorate the world of culture."

The two ministries are still working out the details of the plan, including how many people will be allowed entry and what percentage of seats may be occupied.