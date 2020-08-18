Western Wall Tunnels reopening after five months of being closed

In accordance with new regulations and the reopening of other museums, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation on Tuesday announced that the Western Wall Tunnels sites will reopen ion Thursday.

The tunnels will reopen in a restricted manner and with strict adherence to the government's coronavirus regulations. Tours can be reserved in advance for individuals and for groups of up to 20 participants.

In a statement, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated: "We are excited to announce to the public that the Western Wall Tunnels sites are reopening after having been closed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic."

"Throughout the entire period of time, we have been working creatively to allow the public to connect to the Western Wall remotely – for prayer and virtual tours. Prior to the pandemic, over half a million visitors came to the Western Wall Tunnels sites every year.

"Now we are pleased to be able to renew the visits, in accordance with regulations that preserve the public's health. As the end of the summer vacation nears and with the approach of the first of the Hebrew month of Elul, and the emotional time of Selichot (penitential prayers), we invite families and the entire public to return to visiting the Western Wall sites."

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation also runs a series of tours in Jerusalem, with Health Ministry approval, as well as virtual tours of the Western Wall Tunnels, new excavation sites, and the Jewish Quarter for participants from Israel and around the world who cannot physically come to the Western Wall. So far, the tours have been enjoyed by over 20,000 people from countries around the world, including from Hong Kong, USA, Russia, Australia, Italy, Great Britain, Mexico, and more.

The tours are available with advance reservations and payment only. Visitors must abide by the regulations in place at the Western Wall and sites.