827 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 410 in serious condition

Five more coronavirus patients in Israel die Tuesday, raising death toll to 698. Number of positive tests falls after rising to over 9%.

Five coronavirus patients in Israel died Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 698, Israel’s Health Ministry reported.

A total of 1,660 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed Monday, with 248 new cases diagnosed Tuesday morning.

Since the pandemic began, 95,264 cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Israel, of which 71,167 ended in recovery.

Of the 23,399 coronavirus cases currently active, 22,572 of the patients are being treated at home or at coronavirus hotels. A further 827 patients are hospitalized for complications relating to the coronavirus infection.

There are currently 410 patients in serious condition, with 159 additional patients in moderate condition.

Among the patients in serious condition, 113 are on respirators.

The percentage of tests which came back positive fell to 6.9% Monday and 3.4% of the tests conducted thus far Tuesday, compared to 9.1% of tests conducted on Sunday and 8.6% of tests on Saturday.