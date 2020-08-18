Benny Gantz discharged from the hospital after surgery

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz to recuperate at Kfar HaMaccabiah hotel in central Israel after being released from hospital.

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz was discharged from Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan Tuesday morning, after doctors cleared him for release following an operation performed on his back last week.

Following his release, Gantz will stay at the Kfar HaMaccabiah hotel in Ramat Gan while he recuperates, as the stairs in his home prevent him from returning immediately following the surgery.

Last Wednesday, Gantz underwent back surgery to treat an injury which he had suffered from for years, but which worsened in recent months.

The back issue was caused by an injury he suffered during his military service as a paratrooper.

After the surgery was completed, it was discovered that a nurse present during the operation was infected with the coronavirus.

Hospital officials investigated the issue, and found that the nurse never came in direct contact with Gantz, and that he would not need to go into isolation after the operation.