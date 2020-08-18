Preschool teacher from central Israel suspected of abusing children

Parents of children in a preschool in central Israel on Tuesday filed a complaint against one of the daycare workers, after they looked at security footage and found what they claim to be severe abuse of the children, Maariv reported.

According to them, the footage shows incidents in which the daycare worker throws the children on a mattress, pushes them, picks them up, and slaps them.

Responding to the report, the Private Preschools Forum called for harsher punishments for abusive childcare workers.

"The preschool teachers and their assistants who were filmed in these tapes need to be punished to the fullest extent of criminal law," the Forum said. "It's inconceivable that we and they work in the same profession."

"The State must act harshly towards abusive daycare teachers. The courts must increase the severity of punishment in cases such as these, and Knesset members must decide on more significant legal sanctions and high fines, which will prevent such incidents from occurring again and provide effective deterrence."

On Sunday, four childcare assistants were indicted for abusing children in their care. The childcare center's owner, her husband, and three additional assistants have been arrested, but not yet indicted.