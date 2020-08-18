Michelle Obama: 'Vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it'

Former First Lady says Biden is 'profoundly decent man,' US Pres. Trump is 'the wrong president' for the country.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama on Monday urged voters to support Democratic presidential candidate Joe BIden, claiming that US President Donald Trump "is the wrong president for our country."

In a pre-recorded message to the Democratic party convention, Obama said: "You simply cannot fake your way through this job."

"Our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long.

"Stating the simple fact that a black life matters is still met with derision from the nation's highest office."

She emphasized that in her opinion, "whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy."

Meanwhile, she claimed, American children "see our leaders labeling fellow citizens enemies of the state, while emboldening torch-bearing white supremacists" and "watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protests for a photo op."

In addition to Trump being "the wrong president for our country," she claimed, Trump "has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."

Biden, on the other hand, she claimed is a "profoundly decent man." She also said that Biden will "tell the truth and trust science," and that "he knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country."

"We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it," she urged.