PA Mufti prohibits visits to Al-Aqsa

Mufti of Palestinian Authority forbids Muslims from visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque if they rely on agreement between Israel and the UAE.

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the Mufti of the Palestinian Authority, issued an Islamic fatwa (ruling) which bans prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque or visiting the site if it was the result of the agreement which normalizes ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Hussein noted that prayer in the Al-Aqsa Mosque is possible for anyone who comes to the site on the basis of Palestinian legitimacy, and not for those who maintain normalization with Israel and make use of the Palestinian issue to please the United States and Israel.

He warned that Muslim clerics in Jerusalem have already ruled against cooperating with the US “Deal of the Century”, to which the establishment of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates was related.

Sheikh Hussein warned Muslims not to visit Jerusalem based on the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates or the “Deal of the Century” which is considered illegal and prohibited by Islamic law.