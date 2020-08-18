Oman's foreign minister speaks to Ashkenazi after UAE agreement

Oman's foreign minister speaks to Israeli counterpart, affirms his country's position calling for peace between Israel and PA.

Oman's foreign minister spoke to Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi on Monday, Muscat said, in the first contact since Israel normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates last week.

Yusuf bin Alawi subsequently spoke with a top Palestinian Arab official, Oman added.

Bin Alawi and Ashkenazi spoke via telephone about "recent developments in the region," Oman's foreign ministry said on Twitter, according to AFP.

Muscat had already expressed its support for the deal with the UAE, and bin Alawi told Ashkenazi that Oman "clearly reaffirms its position calling for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in the Middle East.

Bin Alawi also called for a "resumption of the peace process in order to satisfy the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people who aspire to an independent state."

The Omani foreign minister also spoke with senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub, who expressed his "appreciation of the role of the sultanate and its balanced and wise policy towards Arab issues and, foremost, the Palestinian question," according to Oman's foreign ministry.

The Palestinian Authority has voiced its "strong rejection and condemnation" of the Israeli-Emirati deal.

While Oman and Israel do not have diplomatic relations, the two countries have had some contacts in recent years. In October of 2018, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made a surprise visit to Oman, where he met with Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who has since passed away.

Later, Minister Yisrael Katz also visited Oman, where he presented a plan for the construction of a railway between Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

While there has appeared to be rapprochement between Israel and Oman, the sultanate has also said it will open an embassy in the Palestinian territories in support of the Palestinian people