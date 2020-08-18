PA: Israel is 'the main enemy'

PA cabinet leader says that Israel was established as a colonialist entity and is the main enemy of the Arabs.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Tuesday blasted the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a move he called a blatant deviation from the Arab consensus as expressed in the Arab peace initiative.

Speaking at the start of the cabinet meeting, Shtayyeh said that the heart of the conflict with Israel focuses on land and peace must be based on the principle of withdrawal from the land “occupied” in 1967.

The discourse on peace for peace, he argued, is an illusion and the principle of peace from a place of power will not lead to the establishment of peace, since peace must be built on justice, right and international legitimacy.

The Palestinians are "the landowners and we will remain loyal to our land," said Shtayyeh, who described Israel as a state founded by force on a colonialist basis.

He noted that Israel is "the main enemy of the Arab nation" and that normalization with it is unacceptable.