IDF attacks Hamas infrastructure in Gaza

Attack was carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza toward Israeli territory.

IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked underground infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip overnight Monday.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attack was carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory during the day.

At least 19 fires broke out in communities near the Gaza border on Monday, as a result of incendiary balloons fired by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, including a fire near a kindergarten in Sderot.

No injuries were reported but damage was caused to property.

The IDF also attacked Hamas observation posts in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night in response to the uptick in the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory and the disruptions on the border fence.

28 fires broke out on Sunday in communities located near the Gaza Strip as a result of incendiary balloons that were fired from the coastal enclave.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday morning following a security assessment, "Every balloon or rocket that lands in Israel and violates its sovereignty is marked with one address - Hamas."

"In launching the rockets and balloons, Hamas leaders are cutting the branch on which the residents of the Gaza Strip sit and impairing their ability to live with dignity and security," Gantz added.

"The IDF will respond forcefully to any violation of sovereignty until total calm in the south is restored. If there is no peace in Sderot, there will be no peace in Gaza either. "