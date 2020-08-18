Pompeo: I hope one day there is peace between Lebanon and Israel

Secretary of State praises Tel Aviv for illuminating City Hall with the Lebanese flag following the recent Beirut explosion.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday praised the city of Tel Aviv for illuminating City Hall with the Lebanese flag following the recent Beirut explosion.

“The people of Israel recently made a beautiful demonstration of solidarity with the people of Lebanon by illuminating the Lebanese flag on Tel Aviv City Hall. These are two countries that I love. I hope one day there is peace between these two peoples,” he tweeted.

The gesture by Tel Aviv was met with hostility in Lebanon, where posters expressed ridicule on social media for the Israeli move, which was portrayed as hypocritical in light of the relationship between the two countries in the past.

Israel and Lebanon have no ties, and Lebanon in the past has repeatedly claimed to have arrested people who were spying for Israel.

Following the Beirut explosion, Israel offered assistance to Lebanon. Subsequent reports said that Israel is in advanced discussions to send advanced medical equipment to Lebanon following the deadly explosion.