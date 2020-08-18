Netanyahu's approach is gaining ground in the Arab world

Danny Seaman says that the agreement proves wrong those who believe the key to peace in the Middle East is an Israeli concession-based deal.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with Danny Seaman, Director of the Movement for Governability and Democracy “Meshilult,” to get his take on the announced Israel-UAE peace deal.

Seaman says that the agreement represents the "Netanyahu doctrine," the Prime Minister's policy of establishing relations with other countries with common goals in mind.

In this case, it's the Arab Sunni world's desire to find partners willing to take on the Iranian threat.

At the same time, Seaman says that the agreement proves wrong those who believe the key to peace in the Middle East is an Israeli concession-based deal with the PA.