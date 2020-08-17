Prof. Gamzu recommends closure on holidays

Prof. Gamzu changes approach, expected to recommend to Corona Cabinet to impose closure during coming holidays in format similar to Passover

Coronavirus Coordinator Professor Roni Gamzu will recommend a closure during all the holidays of the month of Tishrei, reported Channel 12 News tonight.

Gamzu says there will be significant difficulty in lowering morbidity data with existing tools and therefore more significant restrictions will be needed. This, against the background of upcoming challenges: Opening the school year in schools and kindergartens, returning to full-time studies in yeshivot, and the Tishrei holidays with its expected gatherings.

On Thursday, Gamzu is expected to propose extensive restrictions to the Coronavirus Cabinet, backed by Minister Yuli Edelstein.

Among restrictions Gamzu will recommend: Reducing gatherings in synagogues during the holidays, closing hotels and tourist attractions during the holiday month, traffic restrictions during the holidays similar to those introduced during Passover, and possibly even an exit restriction of up to one hundred meters from home. In addition, Gamzo will recommend having holiday meals exclusively with the nuclear family.

Gamzu consulted with senior economists about the date of the imposition of restrictions. These advised him to try and postpone these measures as much as possible to the holiday period when economic activity is in any case more limited - in order to prevent more widespread damage to the economy.