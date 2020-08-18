Dear Jared…Never…Okay?...Never!

We need to know, Jared, who made this “very generous proposal for the establishment of a Palestinian state?” Op-ed.

That’s all I needed to read from this dispatch to feel utterly betrayed.

The passage runs like this: Addressing Israeli reporters, Kushner said that "Israel has made a very generous proposal for the establishment of a Palestinian state, including an exchange of territories. The understanding that this is the situation has enabled the breakthrough that led to the current agreement."

First of all, and most of all, Israel belongs to Israel, and to no one else…period.

No one, not even a president, nor a prime minister, has the right to divide the Land… Land which is God-Given, and which has been paid for in rivers of Jewish blood.

Territorial concessions that were made in the past were terrible mistakes. Israel is still paying a dreadful price for Ariel Sharon’s “generosity,” the sin of giving up Gaza.

We need to know, Jared, who made this “very generous proposal for the establishment of a Palestinian state?”

This would be anathema to both the United States and Israel.

If it was Benjamin Netanyahu, then we’ve been misled…misled to believe in the prime minister’s own words.

Yesterday he said that the UAE peace arrangement “signals the end to land for peace.”

Sounds good.

But something must have happened between yesterday and today. Today, Jared, you tell us something quite the opposite.

I quote: “The understanding that this is the situation has enabled the breakthrough that led to the current agreement.”

In other words, to achieve peace with the UAE, Israel first had to agree to “an exchange of territories” for “the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Sounds like “land for peace” to me.

Seems like there’s been a trade-off, after all.

Sounds like there has been arm-twisting, and that someone cried Uncle.

Netanyahu? Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed to this?

President Trump agreed to this?

Or is this your own Deal of the Century – Part One.

Many of us fear what could come next.

Many of us don’t know who to believe…or what to believe.

Instinct tells me that President Trump means only the best for Israel, but that he’s been given bad advice, leading him to think in terms of deals.

As if Israel is simply another parcel of Real Estate.

No, Israel is Holy Land, and only because of the Jews, going back to when Moses led the Hebrews to “this good earth.”

Surely Netanyahu knows this…knows that Never Again shall Israel give up an inch of Jewish territory.

We need this assurance. ..unequivocally.

Consider it a battle cry.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

