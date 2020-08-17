Stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City

An Arab man attempted to stab a border police officer in a suspected terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem Monday night. The attack took place near the Lions Gate.

One officer was moderately wounded in the attack.

The attacker was neutralized and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern, who was among the first responders at the scene, stated: "The young man was suffering from a stab wound. Together with other EMS personnel at the scene, I treated him for his injuries, after which he was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for further treatment and care. He was in moderate condition."