Naftali Bennett's new book

Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett is about to publish a new book in the near future - "How to beat an epidemic" published by Sela Meir, reports journalist Tal Schneider from Globes.

The book jacket reads, "Bennett acted at critical junctures in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis. In this book he describes what went on behind the scenes of the health and economic battle and explains that if we want to win - bureaucracy must clear the way for entrepreneurship."

Among those who recommend reading the book are Maj. Gen. Amos Yadlin, head of the INSS Institute, Prof. Gabi Barbash, and Dov Moran, a high-tech entrepreneur. Barbash is quoted on the book as saying "as a partner in Bennett's warnings, I sincerely hope that the lessons will be internalized and coronavirus will indeed turn from a plague into an opportunity for entrepreneurship and renewal."

Bennett also notes on the book's cover that "Coronavirus calls on Israel to become a better, more up-to-date, and more innovative version of itself - thus contributing to all of humanity. I am convinced we can succeed in this. This is my plan."