Bennett: Hard to find workers because they're on unpaid leave

Naftali Bennett meets with Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem shop owners: 'In fact, government encourages people not to go to work.'

Former Defense Minister and Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett today visited the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem and held meetings with shop owners.

At the end of the tour, Bennett said: "I just finished a business tour of Jerusalem, in the Mahane Yehuda market. There's a very common complaint I'm hearing over the last month: 'Because people are on unpaid leave, it's very difficult to find workers.

"For example, Yatsu, the owner of Aroma Coffee in the market, says that people are unwilling to come work for him because they receive 70% through unemployment benefits until June 2021 without doing anything, so they say, 'Why bother for another NIS 1,000?'," he said.

He said, "The intentions are certainly good, but in fact the government is encouraging people not to go out to work for a year, creating an insane situation that even though unemployment is at an all-time high of 21%, business owners can't find workers.

"For the unemployed it feels like a gift, but for some it's an illusion. After a year without a job, it'll be harder to come back. It's a sensitive and not very popular issue to talk about, but requires serious treatment," Bennett stressed.