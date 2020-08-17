Shaked: There will be no sovereignty during the Netanyahu era

The Knesset Land of Israel Lobby held its inaugural conference for the 23rd Knesset Monday afternoon under the title "The Land of Israel is not waiting."

The lobby, which is led by MK Haim Katz (Likud) and MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina), has secured the signatures of 43 MKs on a document calling for the immediate application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the rejection of the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state. The signatories include MKs from the Likud, Yamina, Yisrael Beyteinu, Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Blue and White parties.

The chairman of the Israel Lobby and the chairman of the Likud Center, Haim Katz, said at the beginning of the conference, "I hope that together through the activities of the lobby, we will bring about recognition of sovereignty over all areas within Israel. We will attempt to set measurable milestones. "

"We have been waiting a long time and it is time to honor the settlers who are building this country. It is time for sovereignty. We all congratulate the Prime Minister who brought peace for peace and we want him to bring sovereignty as well," he added.

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud), the former chairman of the lobby, said at the conference: "the lobby includes MKs from different parties and that is important. We are in a time of uncertainty at the political and national level, and our unity is important because of that. The fact that there was no lobby and forum like the lobby on the issue of sovereignty has caused great damage in efforts to achieve a binding result."

"Sovereignty is the right of the people of Israel and cannot be appealed, and this realization is our duty. It is not a matter of choice. Sovereignty has many and complex aspects, from policy to actions on the ground, on the local level. I, as Speaker of the Knesset, see my role as someone who runs the legislature as a statesman, but I am not from the UN and I will help to promote [sovereignty]," he said.

Yesha Council chairman David Elhayani told the attendees: "We have an enormous task to apply sovereignty. It is incumbent upon the MKs to say that there is no way that a Palestinian state can be established. The the MKs do not stop talking about it, then we will get sovereignty as we desire. It is only in this way that Netanyahu will be able to speak, act and bring about sovereignty."

Elhayani reiterated his call for the closure of the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria. "I do not like standing in front of military personnel and arguing with them. This symbol of occupation must come to an end and the Civil Administration must be closed."

The conference will present a list of measures to strengthen settlement and promote sovereignty and governance, including the law for the abolition of the Civil Administration and the law for the promotion of sovereignty and the establishment of an authority to preserve Area C.

Lobby head Bezalel Smotrich stated: "The Land of Israel lobby is the largest and most influential lobby in the Knesset. We succeeded and the lobby was the pioneer of this body in leading the discourse of sovereignty. The good of the land of Israel unites us all. Everyone here has the opportunity to connectt with the efforts to promote settlement in the Negev in the Galilee in the Golan Heights and Judea and Samaria. We put politics aside and unite forces of ministers and MKs."

He said, "Our innovation in this lobby is that we set ourselves goals on a practical level to succeed, especially through ministers and their areas of office. We have done precise work through all government ministries and the minister in charge to see how their contribution to settlement can be streamlined."

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) was less optimistic, however.

Turning to the members of Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud party, Shaked said: "Stop lying to yourselves and the public. There will be no sovereignty in the Netanyahu era. He chose the Emirates."