Poll: Biden's lead over Trump plummets by 10 points

CNN poll shows President Trump's approval rating rising, with Biden's margin over the president falling to lowest level recorded.

Former Vice President and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden now leads President Donald Trump by just four points nationwide, according to a new poll relesed by CNN on Monday.

If the election were held today, Biden would best Trump by a margin of 50% to 46% nationwide the poll found.

The poll was conducted by SSRS, polling 1,108 registered voters (with 987 respondents) by phone between August 12th and the 15th.

Monday’s poll marks Biden’s narrowest lead over Trump in a CNN poll during the 2020 election cycle. In the previous CNN poll, conducted in June, Biden led by 14 points, 55% to 41%.

The poll also found a significant enthusiasm gap between Biden’s supporters and Trump’s supporters, with most of the president’s voters (67%) voting primarily as a show of support for Trump, and less as a vote against Biden (29%). Among Biden supporters, just 38% said they were primarily voting for Biden, compared to 58% who said they were voting primarily against Trump.

Trump’s net approval rating rose by six points since June, the poll found, up from negative 17 to negative 11, with 43% of voters approving of his job performance, compared to 54% who disapproved.