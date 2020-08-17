Coronavirus death toll rises to 690

Four more coronavirus patients in Israel die Monday, raising death toll to 690, with 862 other patients hospitalized.

The coronavirus death toll in Israel rose to 690 Monday, after four more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported Monday morning.

A total of 1,044 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry, with a further 350 cases diagnosed Monday morning.

The number of cases diagnosed since the pandemic began rose Monday to 93,691, including 69,062 cases which ended in recovery, and 23,945 cases which are currently active.

Of those cases which are active, 23,083 of the patients are being treated at home or at coronavirus hotels, while 862 patients are hospitalized.

Nearly half of those hospitalized patients (398) are in serious condition, with a further 171 in moderate condition. One-hundred-and-three are on respirators.

The number of tests conducted over the weekend which came back positive rose sharply, from a low of 5.9% on Thursday and 7.0% on Friday to 8.7% on Saturday and 9.3% of tests taken on Sunday.