Indictment filed against Netanyahu's ex-chief of staff Ari Harow

Former staffer in PM Netanyahu's office worked there while pretending not to have conflicts of interest, indictment says.

The Taxes and Economy prosecutor on Monday morning filed an indictment against Ari Harow with the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court, charging him with crimes of fraud and breach of trust in the case on 3H Global, which he owned.

The indictment was filed in accordance with the agreement that Harow would serve as a state witness on Case 1000 and Case 2000, in which he is slated to give testimony against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to the indictment and the list of charges, Harow served as the head of Netanyahu's staff between January 2014 and January 2015, and one of the conditions to his taking that office was that he resolve his conflicts of interest, including selling his holdings and ending his relationship with 3H Global Ltd.

Following this request, Harow "sold" his company to a friend in a fictitious sale, so that his relationship with it could continue. He also showed the legal adviser in Netanyahu's office the sale deed, which presents him as having ended any possible relationship with the company.

After signing the agreement of resolution of conflicts of interest, and in light of the pretense he showed, Harow received the legal adviser's and Justice Ministry's permission to begin his position as head of Netanyahu's staff.

The indictment also states that Harow conducted activities for conflicting interests in connection to a meeting held between Netanyahu and Madgascar's president, when he helped coordinate the meeting while working at the same time in public office while still acting in the interests of 3H.

As part of the agreement to serve as a state witness, it was agreed that Harow would admit to the facts and face charges for the crimes he is suspected of, and that both sides will submit a joint appeal for six months of community service and a monetary fine of 700,000 shekel ($205,392).

The prosecutor also informed Harow's lawyer, Harel Arnon, that he may be tried following a hearing on the crimes of aiding the receipt of fraud and money laundering.

According to the list of charges sent to Arnon, he served as attorney during the fictitious sale and aided its implementation. As such, he is suspected of aiding the receipt of fraud, as well as of conducting activities in forbidden property, in accordance with the law against money laundering, for the purpose of hiding or disguising its source and the identity of its owners.

Arnon replied: "Despite the great distress upon receiving this notification, I feel relief, because the investigation which began five years ago is nearing its end. Now, I believe that we will succeed in convincing the prosecutor to close the case."