Netanyahu: We're working on flights over Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) visited Ben Gurion International Airport Monday morning, as Israel’s primary air travel hub prepares for the reopening of mass air travel to some select destinations.

During the visit, Netanyahu discussed the new peace deal with the United Arab Emirates, which will lead to direct flights between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said that Israel is currently working to open up a flight route which would pass through Saudi Arabia’s airspace.

“I want to let you know that we’re working right now on opening up direct flights over Saudi Arabia, between Tel Aviv and Dubai. This will change Israeli air travel.”